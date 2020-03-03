No. 6 Kentucky upset by Tennessee 81-73

Tennessee's John Fulkerson (10) looks for an opening on Kentucky's Nick Richards, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tennessee snapped No. 6 Kentucky's eight-game winning streak with a 81-73 upset in Rupp Arena.

Kentucky led by as many as 17 points in the second half before giving up the lead with just over seven minutes to play in the game.

The Volunteers were led in scoring by John Fulkerson with 27 points.

Tyrese Maxey led the Wildcats with 21 points. Immanuel Quickley added 15 points, and Nick Richards had 12 points.

The Wildcats close out the regular season at Florida on Saturday at 1 p.m.

 
