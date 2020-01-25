No. 6 Louisville rolls past Clemson 80-62 for 6th straight win

Louisville guard David Johnson dunks against Duke during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Darius Perry set career highs with 19 points and five 3-pointers, and No. 6 Louisville rolled over Clemson 80-62 for its sixth consecutive victory.

The Cardinals pulled away with a 20-0 first-half run and shot 66% before halftime. Louisville hit 10 of 21 from long range for the game, including Perry's two 3s before the big spurt ended in a 31-9 lead.

That advantage held easily even as Louisville shot 28% in the second half. Clyde Trapp had 11 points for the Tigers, who shot just 34.4% and were outrebounded 41-29.

The Cardinals (17-3, 8-1 ACC) visit Boston College Wednesday night.

 
