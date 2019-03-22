No. 6 UK set to begin NCAA Tournament run in Raleigh

Sixth-seeded Kentucky opens play in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at 11am against the No. 11 seed Princeton.

The game will air on ESPN2 and the winner advances to Monday's Round of 32 against the winner between Maine and the host school N.C. State.

The Wildcats (24-7) are playing as a No. 6 seed for the first time since 1999 and this is the first time since 2006 that Kentucky has not earned a top-four seed in the field.

Kentucky is 20-14 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, including a 16-8 record under head coach Matthew Mitchell.

