No. 6 UK takes down Florida, earns No. 2 seed in SEC Tournament

Four Wildcats finished in double figures led by Tyler Herro's 16 points and No. 6 Kentucky beat Florida 66-57 Saturday afternoon in its home finale to earn the No. 2 seed in next week's SEC Tournament.

The Wildcats (26-5, 15-3) jumped to the No. 2 seed following Tennessee's loss at Auburn on Saturday afternoon. LSU will be the No. 1 seed in Nashville regardless of Saturday night's outcome against Vanderbilt.

PJ Washington nearly recorded a double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds and Ashton Hagans and Keldon Johnson each scored 14 points for the Wildcats.

Kentucky will open play at the SEC Tournament Friday night at 7pm ET on the SEC Network.