No. 6 seed Kentucky beats Princeton 82-77 in NCAA Tournament opener

No. 6 seed Kentucky rallied from a 37-33 halftime deficit to beat the No. 11 seed Princeton 82-77 Saturday afternoon to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats (25-7) advance to face the winner between Maine and the host school N.C. State in the Greensboro Region on Monday.

Tied 51-51, Kentucky ended the third quarter on a 9-0 run to open up a 62-51 lead and held off a talented Tigers team to improve to 17-8 under Matthew Mitchell in the NCAA Tournament.

Seniors Taylor Murray and Maci Morris each scored 19 points and SEC Freshman of the Year Rhyne Howard poured in 15 points in her NCAA Tournament debut.

