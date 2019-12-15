No. 7 Louisville holds off No. 14 Kentucky 67-66

Kylie Shook scored five consecutive points to put the No. 7 Louisville women ahead and the Cardinals withstood a late charge by No. 14 Kentucky for a hard-fought 67-66 victory.

The Cardinals rallied from a 55-45 third-quarter deficit with a 13-0 run entering the fourth and led 62-57 before Kentucky tied it on Rhyne Howard's jumper.

Howard led all scorers with 26 points and ten rebounds. Tatyana Wyatt and Sabrina Haines each scored 12 points for Kentucky.

Jazmine Jones grabbed Howard's 3-point attempt with three seconds left that bounced off the rim to preserve Louisville's fourth straight win in the rivalry series.

Kentucky (10-1) visits California on December 21.