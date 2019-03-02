No. 7 Tennessee pounds No. 4 Kentucky in Knoxville 71-52

Down 14-13, Tennessee finished the first half on a 24-10 run and pounded No. 4 Kentucky 71-52 to even the regular season series.

The Volunteers (26-3, 14-2) lost to the Wildcats by 17 two weeks ago in Lexington and bounced back Saturday to win their fourth straight game over UK at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Jordan Bone and Grant Williams combined for 51 points and Kentucky (24-5, 13-3) had more turnovers (17) than made field goals (14).

PJ Washington was the only Wildcat in double figures with 13 points. Kentucky visits Ole Miss on Tuesday.