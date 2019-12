Ashton Hagans scored 21 points, Immanuel Quickley tied a career-high with 16 points and No. 8 Kentucky took care of business against Georgia Tech with a 67-53 win.

The Wildcats led 36-30 at halftime and went on an extended 21-4 run to pull away from the Yellow Jackets.

Kentucky (8-1) takes on Utah in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.