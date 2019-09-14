No. 9 Florida scores 19 fourth quarter points to beat Kentucky 29-21

Down 21-10, No. 9 Florida scored 19 unanswered points with backup quarterback Kyle Trask under center to beat Kentucky 29-21 Saturday night.

With under a minute to play down 22-21, Chance Poore missed a 35-yard field goal that would have put Kentucky in front by two.

Kentucky (2-1) visits Mississippi State next Saturday.

The first score of the night came in the first quarter. After Yusuf Corker got ejected for targeting, Feleipe Franks found Freddie Swain for the 15-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 Florida.

After fumbling on his first possession, Sawyer Smith bounced back with a 12-play, 79-yard drive. He threw a 26-yard strike to Ahmad Wagner to tie the game 7-7.

Florida then fumbled and on Kentucky's ensuing drive, Smith kept it himself for the touchdown to put the Wildcats up 14-7 at halftime.

The Gators cut the lead to 14-10 with a field goal before the Wildcats answered back with another touchdown drive in the third quarter. Smith threw a strike to Keaton Upshaw for the tight end's first career touchdown. Kentucky took a 21-10 lead to the fourth quarter.

Franks would leave the game with a dislocated ankle and in steps the backup quarterback Kyle Trask. On his first drive, he led a 62-yard drive and Lamical Perine punched it in from 8-yards out to make it a 21-16 game.

Later in the fourth, TJ Carter was ejected for targeting and on that same drive, Trask scored on a 4-yard touchdown to put Florida in front 22-21.

Chance Poore missed a 35-yard field goal with under a minute to play and Florida scored a late touchdown to win it 29-21.