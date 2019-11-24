No. 9 Kentucky hits ten threes, pounds Lamar 81-56

Kentucky's Immanuel Quickley prepares to shoot a three-point basket while defended by Lamar's V.J. Holmes during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -- Kentucky hit ten triples, Tyrese Maxey scored a game-high 21 points and the ninth-ranked Wildcats blew past Lamar 81-56 Sunday night to improve to 5-1.

Ashton Hagans was one of four Wildcats in double figures with 15 points. He finished 3-4 from distance and dished out nine assists. Nick Richards scored 10 points and finished with 13 rebounds to record the double-double.

Immanuel Quickley added 11 points and three assists. Kentucky shot 50.9 percent from the floor (29-57).

Kentucky (5-1) hosts UAB on November 29 in the final game of the BBN Showcase at Rupp Arena.

 
