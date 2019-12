Leah Edmond pounded out 15 kills in her final home match and No. 9 Kentucky swept Michigan (25-19, 25-19, 25-20) to advance to the Sweet 16.

Alli Stumler recorded 11 kills, Gabby Curry finished with 19 digs and the Wildcats will now await the winner between South Carolina and No. 8 Washington in the Sweet 16.

With the win, Kentucky improves to 25-6 this season.