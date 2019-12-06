No. 9 Kentucky sweeps SEMO in NCAA Tournament

Senior Leah Edmond smashed 18 kills and No. 9 Kentucky swept Southeast Missouri 3-0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-19) Friday night to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats will now face Michigan Saturday night at Memorial Coliseum for the right to play in the Sweet 16. The Wolverines swept Northern Kentucky on Friday.

Madison Lilley logged a double-double with 33 assists and 10 digs and Alli Stumler notched 12 kills and nine digs.

Saturday's second round matchup is set for 7:00 on the SEC Network+