No. 9 Notre Dame pulls away from Louisville 35-17 in Monday opener

No. 9 Notre Dame spoiled Scott Satterfield's Louisville head coaching debut Monday night with a 35-17 win at Cardinal Stadium.

The Cardinals (0-1) host Eastern Kentucky on Saturday night.

Notre Dame struck first on its opening drive of the game. The Fighting Irish went six plays and 65 yards capped by a Jahmir Smith rushing touchdown to make it a 7-0 game.

Louisville answered right back with a 12-play, 88-yard drive and Jawon Pass scored from eight yards out to tie the game 7-7. Pass then rumbled in for his second rushing touchdown of the night to put the Cardinals on top 14-7.

The Fighting Irish scored the final 14 points of the first half to take a 21-14 lead at the break and scored 21 unanswered points before Blanton Creque stopped that run with a 42-yard field goal to make it a 28-17 game.

In the fourth quarter, Smith scored his second touchdown of the night to put Notre Dame out in front 35-17 with 8:15 to play in the game.