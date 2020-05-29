No consensus yet on NBA return-to-play plan

The NBA Board of Governors met again without a consensus opinion emerging on how many teams should be back on the floor for the planned late-July resumption of the pandemic-interrupted season.

Three people familiar with details of Friday's call spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no details were publicly released. The people say Commissioner Adam Silver is still collecting information on multiple options ranging from 16 to all 30 teams returning to action when the season begins again near Orlando, Florida.

