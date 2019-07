Nerlens Noel had been mentioned to possibly be heading to the Lakers, but the former Wildcat will stay in Oklahoma City.

No terms on the deal are being reported. Earlier in the week, Noel said no thanks to a nearly $2 million dollar player option to stay in OKC.

Last season Noel averaged 4.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 77 games. He shot 58.7% from the field and 68.4% from the free throw line.