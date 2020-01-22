North Laurel's Reed Sheppard named Athlete of the Week

On Friday night North Laurel freshman Reed Sheppard accomplished a feat rarely achieved at any level.

"It was going on into the fourth quarter, and one of my teammates came up to me and said he thinks I'm a couple of rebounds away from a triple-double," said Reed Sheppard. "So I was going out in that fourth quarter and trying to get as many rebounds as I could, and then after the game, I saw where I had a quadruple-double."

Sheppard recorded a quadruple-double after scoring 24 points on 7-of-8 shooting, to go with 14 assists, ten rebounds, and ten steals.

"My teammates and stuff they would help me get in positions where they could throw the ball, and I could go shoot the gaps and steal it," said Sheppard. "They could turn them around, and I could go behind them and back tip it and stuff. So it was mainly on the team, helping me get them all."

Sheppard can also give some credit to his basketball genes. He's the son of UK greats Jeff Sheppard and Stacey Reed Sheppard. His dad, the most outstanding player of the 1998 Final Four, and mom a top ten scorer in UK women's history.

"Yeah, mom and dad both were really good players, and they helped me out during games and stuff," said Sheppard. "When I go home, they'll tell me what I need to work on and what I need to do better."

Reed knows his parents know a thing or two about the sport, but only from the stories he's heard.

"I've actually never watched any video," said Sheppard. "I've watched some of dad's video on YouTube and stuff, some of his good dunks and stuff, but I've never sat down and watched a whole game of them playing."