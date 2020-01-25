Notre Dame releases Bartleson from Letter of Intent

Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly has announced that 2020 signee Landen Bartleson has been released from his Letter of Intent.

"After reviewing all of the facts available to us and speaking with the Bartleson family, we informed them that Landen will no longer be welcomed as a member of our football program," Kelly said through a statement released by the school.

"This incident is very much out of character for the man we have come to know and we wish Landen and his family well."

Three people, including Bartleson, are accused of breaking into a Boyle County business and stealing several guns.

Danville police say officers were called to check out a burglary that happened at a store on Westridge Drive.

Police say the suspects smashed a window and stole multiple weapons.

During the investigation, officers were able to identify three suspects, two 16-year-old juveniles and 18-year-old Landen Bartleson, of Harrodsburg, and take them into custody.