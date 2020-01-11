Nwora leads No. 13 Louisville past Notre Dame 67-64

Jordan Nwora led three Louisville players in double figures with 20 points as the No. 13 Cardinals withstood a furious Notre Dame comeback in the second half for a 67-64 victory Saturday.

Reserve guard Ryan McMahon scored 17 points and Dwayne Sutton had 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Cardinals.

John Mooney had his 10th double-double in a row accomplished by halftime and finished with 15 points and 19 rebounds for Notre Dame. T.J. Gibbs also had 15 points and reserve Dane Goodwin added 14.