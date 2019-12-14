Nwora scores 26, No. 1 Louisville rolls past EKU 99-67

The EKU men’s basketball team fell at No. 1 Louisville 99-67 on Saturday afternoon at the KFC Yum! Center.

Senior Ty Taylor paced EKU (3-7), finishing with 13 points on 3-of-7 shooting from deep. Sophomore Tre King contributed 12 points, five rebounds and a steal. Sophomore Jomaru Brown tallied nine points and a team-best six assists. Junior Jacquess Hobbs – a Louisville native – recorded nine points, two assists and a team-high three steals.

The Colonels won the turnover battle on the day, 16-14; however, the hot-shooting Cardinals (10-1) went 34-of-54 (63 percent) from the field, 9-of-19 (47 percent) from deep and 22-of-23 (96 percent) from the stripe to pull away for the victory.

Louisville’s Jordan Nwora led all players in the game with 26 points and seven rebounds. Steven Enoch chipped in 23 points for the Cardinals.

EKU’s 67 points are the second-most scored by an opponent at the KFC Yum! Center so far this season.

The Colonels hung with the Cardinals early. A layup by Hobbs with 13:22 remaining in the first half made it 17-14, in favor of the hosts. Louisville, however, then exploded on a 15-2 run, as a pair of free throws by Ryan McMahon made it a 16-point game, 32-16, just over four minutes later.

UL led by double digits the rest of the way.

EKU visits Marshall on Thursday night. Louisville hosts Miami of Ohio on Wednesday.