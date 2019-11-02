O'Shea siblings sweep 3A XC titles, Rupp wins in 1A

In the 3A girls state cross country championships, Madison Central's Ciara O'Shea captured her second straight title with a time of 18:29.42.

In the 3A boys race, her older brother Conner took gold with a time of 15:50.60 to make it a sweep for the O'Shea siblings. Conner's teammate Brady Masters finished in second.

In the 1A girls state cross country championships, Lexington Christian's Anna Rupp captured gold with a time of 18:58.46. Her Eagle teammate Connor Hayes finished second in the boys race with a time of 16:16.21.

