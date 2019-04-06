Offense shines in EKU's annual Maroon & White Game

By  | 
Posted:

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) -- The offense (White) beat the defense (Maroon) 48-26 Saturday afternoon in EKU's annual Maroon & White Game at Roy Kidd Stadium.

The offense found the endzone six times and BK Smith led the way with a pair of receiving touchdowns. Under center, Parker McKinney finished 5-9 for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Daryl McCleskey ran the ball five times for 52 yards and Jason Lewis followed suit with 41 yards and a touchdown.

Landon Heinberg led the Colonel defense with seven tackles and a sack.

EKU opens the 2019 season at home on August 29 against Valparaiso.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus