Offense shines in EKU's annual Maroon & White Game

The offense (White) beat the defense (Maroon) 48-26 Saturday afternoon in EKU's annual Maroon & White Game at Roy Kidd Stadium.

The offense found the endzone six times and BK Smith led the way with a pair of receiving touchdowns. Under center, Parker McKinney finished 5-9 for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Daryl McCleskey ran the ball five times for 52 yards and Jason Lewis followed suit with 41 yards and a touchdown.

Landon Heinberg led the Colonel defense with seven tackles and a sack.

EKU opens the 2019 season at home on August 29 against Valparaiso.