Okeke out with torn ACL; Washington says foot 'feels good'

Auburn big man Chuma Okeke has a torn ACL and will not play against Kentucky on Sunday.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl made the announcement during an NCAA Tournament press conference on Saturday.

“Chuma has a torn ACL and he’s scheduled to have surgery on Tuesday,” he said.

The 6-foot-8 Okeke was injured in Saturday’s Sweet 16 matchup with North Carolina. The Tigers blistered the Tar Heels, 97-80, to set up their Elite Eight game against Kentucky.

“It’s just hard to take in," guard Bryce Brown said. "I don’t think Chuma deserves that at all.”

For Kentucky, forward PJ Washington said he is “definitely feeling good.” The sophomore missed UK’s first two NCAA Tournament games with a sprained foot.

Washington scored 16 points in 26 minutes in UK’s 62-58 win over Houston.

