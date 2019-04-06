Out for a Spin wins Ashland Stakes

Out for a Spin, trained by Dallas Stewart and ridden by Paco Lopez, won the $500,000 Ashland Stakes (G1) at Keeneland on Saturday.

The Ashland Stakes is an important prep race for three-year-old fillies in their bid to run in the Kentucky Oaks.

“She hasn’t done much wrong,” Stewart said. “She’s won her last two out of three, and she did it impressively. She trains great. In this great game that we have, there are ups and downs, and this an up. Great to have a win today with this big, beautiful filly. She took it (almost) wire-to-wire, and Paco (Lopez) gave her a great ride. We’re going take it to the Kentucky Oaks from here.”

Lexington’s Kenny McPeek saddled Restless Rider, who finished second in the race.

