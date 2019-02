Maaliya Owens scored 23 points and forced six of Campbell County's 19 turnovers in Friday's 60-51 win over the Camels.

Two other Scott County players finished in double figures Friday night. Malea Williams scored 12 points to go along with 12 rebounds and Morgan DeFoor added 10 points.

With the win, the Cardinals finish the regular season 28-1 and will open play in the 42nd district tournament on February 20.