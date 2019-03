Three Lady Aces finished in double figures, including 15 points from Mackenzie Keelin, and Owensboro Catholic beat Bethlehem 53-47 on Wednesday in the Girls' Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena.

Owensboro Catholic will face Scott County at 12pm on Friday afternoon.

Hannah McKay scored 14 points for the Lady Aces and Sarah Beth Clemens added 10 points.

Ella Thompson and Amelia Hodges each scored 14 points for Bethlehem in the first-ever Sweet 16 appearance for the Banshees.