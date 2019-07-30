PGA Tour implements tougher cut policy

When the PGA Tour returns to central Kentucky next summer for the Barbasol Championship, it will bring with it a stricter cut policy.

The policy change, which was approved this week, moves the cut line for tournaments to the top 65 golfers and ties beginning next season. The PGA previously allowed the top 70 scores and ties to compete in the final 36 holes.

An additional change of eliminating the secondary 54-hole cut – utilized if 78 or more players advance after the first 36-hole cut – was also approved.

The result means competition to get to the weekend will be stiffer and tournament payouts of prize money will be awarded to fewer finishers.

