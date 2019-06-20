P.J. Washington expected to be first Kentucky player selected in the NBA Draft

Dating back to his days at Memphis, John Calipari has produced a top ten pick in each of the last eleven NBA Drafts. That includes Jamal Murray in 2016, De'Aaron Fox in 2017 and Kevin Knox last year. That streak may come to an end tonight, but if there's one player that could climb into that conversation, it's P.J. Washington.

Most mock drafts project the Dallas native to land in the lottery and it's because of his size and versatility. You look around the league and see offenses run through players like P.J., but is he comfortable embracing that type of role at the next level?

"I study guys like that like Draymond Green," said Washington. "He is versatile and does a lot of things for the Warriors. He is valuable, and the league is coming to guys like myself, and I definitely work on that in my workouts as well."

To get a sense of where P.J. could land, he worked out in Miami, Orlando, Minnesota, and Atlanta. Those teams all have picks ranging from eight to sixteen.