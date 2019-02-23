PJ Washington joins National Player of the Year conversation

For the eighth time in ten games, PJ Washington erupted for a 20-point performance and after scoring 24 points in a blowout win over Auburn, he deserves to join the National Player of the Year conversation.

Over his last ten games, PJ is averaging 21.0 points and he has twelve straight games in double figures. He also made a career-best five threes in Saturday's win against the Tigers.

"He's in great condition," said John Calipari. "He's playing like the best player in the country right now. He really is."

"John expected this," said Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl. "He just thought he would see it sooner, in my opinion. He's big and strong enough to physically dominate the most physical power forwards in the country and yet he is quick enough and skilled enough to step out on the floor and do things like a big guard. National player of the year candidate without question."