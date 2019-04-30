Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Dre'una Edwards commits to UK

The 2018-19 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Dre'una Edwards announced on Twitter Tuesday night that she has committed to Kentucky after spending one season at Utah.

The 6'2'' forward from Las Vegas averaged 11.6 points and 6.7 rebounds in 26 games while shooting 54 percent from the field.

She hurt her knee in February and missed the final three games of the regular season plus a first-round loss to Washington in the Pac-12 Tournament.

She will have to sit the 2019-20 season before she suits up for the Cats.