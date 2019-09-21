Padres fire former Wildcat Andy Green as manager

The San Diego Padres announced on Saturday it had relieved Lexington native Andy Green of his duties as manager.

“I want to thank Andy for his tireless work and dedication to the Padres over the last four seasons,” Executive VP/General Manager A.J. Preller said. “This was an incredibly difficult decision, but one we felt was necessary at this time to take our organization to the next level and expedite the process of bringing a championship to San Diego. Our search for a new manager will begin immediately.”

The former Lexington Christian and UK product posted a 274-366 record after being named manager on Oct. 29, 2015.

The Padres currently are 69-85 in the National League West, 30 games back of the division leading Dodgers.

