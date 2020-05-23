Paris Western star, Duquesne All-American Jim Tucker has died

Former Paris Western High School great Jim Tucker passed away on May 14 in Jacksonville. Mr. Tucker was 87.

Tucker rose to prominence as a basketball player. Kentucky coach Adolph Rupp helped Tucker receive a scholarship to Duquesne in 1951, where the 6-foot-7 forward became a two-time All-American and helped lead the Dukes to three appearances in the National Invitational Tournament.

Tucker was drafted by the Syracuse Nationals of the NBA, where in 1955 he was one of the first African-Americans to play on an NBA championship team.

In his second NBA season, Tucker recorded the fastest triple-double in league history: Tucker did it in just 17 minutes of action. That record stood 60 years, until Nikola Jokic did it in 14 minutes and 33 seconds in 2018.

Tucker played with the Harlem Globetrotters and the Harlem Magicians after his NBA career.

