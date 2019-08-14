Paris looking to defend district championship

Coming off a district championship season, the Paris Greyhounds are ready to make another run. An added bonus is the return of running back Matthew Barber who missed most of last year following a season-ending injury in the second game of the season.

"You know, he's been picked to be all-district," said head coach Brian Washington. "Two years ago he was the district player of the year, and we want him to have the best senior year campaign."

Last year in Barber's absence, Jamaun Clark took over at running back, rushing for 643 yards and five touchdowns, but he's ready to return to his role as wide receiver.

"It was a breakout year, but I was sorry for Matt (Barber), " said Clark. "He went down, and I had to step up and lead the team. It was fun playing running back, but I'm a wide receiver though."

The roster will be a mix of veterans and young players. Chase Puckett will take over the starting quarterback duties in 2019.

"I have a lot of youth in some areas," said Washington. "So again, these kids know Class A ball, you've got to be ready to play as soon as you come out of middle school."

As for running back Matthew Barber, he's ready to get back on the field and make up for lost time.

"You know last year I got injured in the second game which was crazy," said Barber. "I just want to have a good healthy year and then have a good record and go to the playoffs and maybe go to the championship if we can."