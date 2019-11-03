Paris pounds nine kills, No. 15 Kentucky sweeps Arkansas

Behind a SEC career-high nine kills from Kendyl Paris and a career-high 20 digs from Alli Stumler, No. 15 Kentucky swept Arkansas 3-0 (25-14, 25-12, 25-19) at Memorial Coliseum.

Stumler also recorded her fifth double-double of the season with 15 kills and 20 digs in the win.

As for Kentucky's defense, the Wildcats held Arkansas to .010 hitting as a team, including .000 in the first two sets of the match. Gabby Curry had 13 digs in the match, as she now has double-figure digs in all matches but one this season.

The Wildcats (16-6, 9-2 SEC) visit Georgia on Friday.