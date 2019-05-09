Paschal continues to beat cancer, thankful for support

UK defensive lineman Josh Pashcal has had a year to remember. From being diagnosed with malignant melanoma to returning to the football field to becoming a symbol of heroism. The Olney, Maryland native stopped by WKYT to talk about his diagnosis, recovery, and football career.

Photo: UK Athletics

After sitting most of the season after three surgeries, Pashcal finally made his 2018 debut Middle Tennessee State on November 17. The support given by his teammates has meant the world to the Wildcat who wears No. 4.

“It was great just being on that field and hearing the crowd and being with my teammates and just knowing that, first of all, I wasn't on the scooter anymore. I could walk, I could run, I could cut and I was just having fun with my teammates again. That was the ultimate freedom for me.”

It has been an emotional roller coaster for the man given the “Heart of a Wildcat’ award at the University’s Catpsy Awards in April.

“I am back to normal activities. Now I just have a couple more treatments left but I'm still practicing with my team. I'm fully working out and everything. So it’s basically normal.”

