Paschal nominated for Courage Award

Kentucky sophomore Josh Pascal has been nominated for the 2019 Capitol One Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award, it was announced on Wednesday.

In July of 2018, Pascal was diagnosed with an aggressive form of skin cancer called acral lentiginous melanoma (ALM) after discovering a spot on his foot. After three surgeries and several treatments, Pascal returned to the field for the final three games of the 2018 season and has started all six games this year.

“It feels good to be fully healthy and feeling the best I ever have,” the 6-foot-3, 284-pound defensive end from Prince George’s County, Md. said. “I don’t have to worry about melanoma. I don’t have to worry about my treatments. Just being able to really focus on football is great.”

The Courage Award is presented by the Football Writers Association of American. Nominees must display courage on or off the field, including overcoming an injury or physical handicap, preventing disaster or living through hardship.

