A day after being named preseason All-America, EKU defensive end Aaron Patrick has been named to the 2019 STATS Buck Buchanan Award watch list, giving annually to the FCS national defensive Player of the Year.

Patrick is one of 25 players named to the watch list. Past winners include NFL players Dexter Coakley, Jared Allen and Kyle Emanuel.

On Wednesday, Patrick was named to the 2019 HERO Sports Preseason All-American team.