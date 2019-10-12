Pikeville rallies to beat Georgetown on the road 37-31

Georgetown led 21-10 at halftime on Homecoming weekend, but Pikeville outscored the Tigers 27-10 in the second half to seal the win 37-31.

This is Pikeville's second-ever win against Georgetown.

Under center for Georgetown, former Danville star Zach Dampier finished 22/38 for 278 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Pikeville running back Derius Gibson rushed for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

Georgetown (2-3) visits No. 23 Bethel on October 19.

Pikeville (2-3) visits Campbellsville on October 19.

