Pikeville routs Paintsville 43-0 to win 1A state title

Pikeville opened up a 28-0 lead at halftime and completed the rout of Paintsville 43-0 Friday afternoon at Kroger Field in the 1A state title game.

The Panthers finish the season with a 14-0 record, while the Tigers end the season with a 11-3 record.

Brody Birchfield opened the scoring with a 25-yard scoop and score to put the Panthers up 7-0. Isaac McNamee then connected with Jackson Hensley for a 63-yard house call to make it a 13-0 game and threw two more touchdowns in the first half to extend that lead to 28-0.

Jon Collum ran for a 4-yard touchdown in the third quarter to make it 36-0 and Cody Raines found the endzone later in the third to complete the 43-0 beatdown.