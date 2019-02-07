Pineville set to host "meet and greet" with Maci Morris

One of Pineville’s finest, UK guard Maci Morris, will host a meet and greet in her hometown next week.

Meet Your Wildcat will be held from 4-7 pm. on Wednesday, Feb. 13 at the Bell Theater in Pineville.

Morris, a senior, is averaging 16.5 points per game and has scored in double figures this season in 19 games.

UK will be handing out 100 free tickets to this year’s Senior Day on Feb. 24 at Memorial Coliseum. The Wildcats play LSU at Memorial Coliseum at 2 p.m.

For her career, Morris has scored 1,572 points, which is eighth all-time. Her 235 career 3-pointers is second all-time at UK. During her career, Morris has made 40.9 percent of her 3-point attempts, which ranks No. 1 at UK all-time. Her 85.7 percent free throw shooting is second in program history.

