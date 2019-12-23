Pitino, Adidas reach settlement; terms not disclosed

Former Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino has reached a settlement with Adidas.

The Hall of Fame coach and the global sportswear company issued a joint statement Monday but didn't release terms of the settlement, which said all issues were resolved. Pitino told the Courier Journal he had “Nothing to add.” Adidas' press office is closed for the holidays.

Pitino sued Adidas in October 2017 in federal court, alleging the Oregon company deliberately ruined his reputation. Adidas terminated its personal services contract with Pitino hours after Louisville's Athletic Association fired him for cause following the school's acknowledgement of its involvement in a federal bribery investigation.

Pitino was not named in the federal complaint.

