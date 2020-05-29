Power Five conferences asking Congress for help with compensation guidelines

MGN
Posted:

(AP) - The Power Five conference commissioners are asking Congress to move forward with federal legislation regarding compensation for college athletes.

Those commissioners sent a letter to congressional leaders encouraging them to not wait for the NCAA process to play out before passing a national law that would set parameters for college athletes to be compensated for use of their names, images and likenesses.

The NCAA hopes to have legislative proposals crafted by November and ready to be voted on in January.

 