Prince on list to be next Pistons' asst. GM

The Detroit Free Press is reporting that former UK all-American Tayshaun Prince is on a list of candidates for the Pistons' assistant general manager.

Prince has been with the Memphis Grizzlies' front office since 2017.

Prince was drafted by the Pistons in 2002 and spent 12 seasons in Detroit. Prince was hired as a special assistant to the Grizzlies' general manager in 2016. A year later Prince was promoted to vice president of basketball affairs.

The Compton, Calif. native played at UK from 1998-2002, where he was named SEC Player of the Year his junior season. Prince was named all-American in 2001 and 2002.

