Pulaski County is confident heading into new season

After starting last season with two losses in their first three games, Pulaski County reeled off ten wins in a row before falling to Covington Catholic in the state semifinals. And yes, the Maroons lost some pieces from that 2018 team, but their expectations remain the same.

"Our biggest goal is to go to another state championship game, and we are capable of that, and we are working every day," said tight end Jake Sloan.

EKU commit Jake Sloan is the centerpiece of what this team brings back on offense. He led last year's team in receiving with thirteen touchdowns and sixteen hundred yards, but his quarterback Wiley Cain is gone. He threw for nearly 4,000 yards in 2018, but his backup is ready to shine.

"It is a big hole," said head coach John Hines. "Big shoes to fill and now it's time for a new face. We have a young quarterback we are really high on a young guy named Drew Polston. He has all the skills we like to see in a QB, potential to be outstanding. The only drawback is he doesn't have a lot of varsity reps."

Defensively, the Maroons return their leading tackler Konner Hargis, and he believes his team has what it takes to make a postseason run.

"Most of us have started since sophomore, freshman year we have a good bond, have been working together for four years now," said linebacker Konner Hargis. "We are a strong package, and this year will be special."