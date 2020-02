For the second straight game Kentucky's Immanuel Quickley sets a new career-high in UK's win over Texas A&M.

Quickley ended the night with 30 points. The UK guard also shot 8-12 from beyond the arc.

Kentucky ended the first half up 9 over the Aggies.

The Wildcats return to Rupp Arena Saturday against No. 15 Auburn. That game is scheduled for 3:45pm on CBS.