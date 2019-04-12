Quickley joins Hagans, returning for sophomore season

As teammate Tyler Herro was announcing he would be testing the waters of the NBA Draft, Kentucky point guard Immanuel Quickley said on Friday he was returning to school for his sophomore season.

“Year 2 #UnFinishedBusiness #BBN,” Quickley posted on his Instagram account.

Quickley averaged 5.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Wildcats last season in a backup role.

Earlier this week, guard Ashton Hagans announced he would be returning to UK after starting most of his past season as a freshman.

On his Twitter account, John Calipari said, “Excited for #IQ_GodSon, who is in the same mold as @GoodKnight11 in terms of his work ethic. We haven’t had many players who work harder than him on the court or in the classroom.”

Calipari went on to Tweet, “He is a grounded, faith-centered person who is undoubtedly going to reach his dreams. He improved as much as any player on our team this past season.”

