Quickley scores 19, No. 14 Kentucky beats Alabama 76-67

Immanuel Quickley hit five threes and finished with 19 points Saturday afternoon to lead No. 14 Kentucky past Alabama 76-67.

Kentucky shot 9-15 from three-point land in the win and shot 44.4% from the floor. The Wildcats are now 3-0 in the SEC.

Ashton Hagans poured in 15 points to go along with nine rebounds and nine assists. Nick Richards and Tyrese Maxey each scored 13 points for the Wildcats and Richards added 11 rebounds and five blocks.

Up 45-35 at halftime, Kentucky led by as much as 15 points in the second half after an Immanuel Quickley three to make it 52-37.

Alabama would cut the lead to four thanks to a Herbert Jones three-point play to make it a 59-55 game with 7:32 to play.

Kentucky (12-3, 3-0 SEC) visits South Carolina Wednesday night.

Alabama (8-7, 1-2 SEC) hosts No. 5 Auburn on Wednesday night.