Quinton Bohanna returning to Kentucky for senior season

Kentucky nose guard Quinton Bohanna announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon that he is forgoing the NFL Draft and returning to Lexington for his senior season.

"What Coach Stoops has built and continues to build is going to be special for a long time at Kentucky," said Bohanna. "The NFL is my dream, but I have decided to return to Kentucky and compete for the East and an SEC championship. We’ve got unfinished business."

Bohanna will anchor a defensive line next season that loses Calvin Taylor and T.J. Carter. He totaled 18 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack this season.