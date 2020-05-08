Rains resigns as Great Crossing football coach

Paul Rains has resigned as the Great Crossing football coach after the inaugural season with the Warhawks. Rains, who has more than 200 career wins in his resume’, took over after Jason Chappell who abruptly resigned due to personal reasons nearly one year ago. Chappell never coached a game at Great Crossing.

Rains has criss-crossed the Commonwealth in his long coaching career with stops at Hazard, Dunbar, Madison Central, Montgomery County, Letcher Central, Mercer County and he won a state title at Lexington Christian.

Rains, who also was an assistant at Scott County in 2018 tells WKYT he will fully retire and not coach anywhere else.

Great Crossing’s only win of the season came against Grant County in October. A coaching search is underway.

