Rains takes over Great Crossing football program

Great Crossing High School has a new football coach.

Paul Rains takes over as head coach, replacing Jason Chappell, who resigned abruptly before the Warhawks’ inaugural game in August.

“I am extremely excited to take over the Great Crossing football program,” stated Great Crossing Head Football Coach Paul Rains. “I have gotten to know the players and parents of our program over the last several months and it is easy to see that something special is happening within this upstart program.”

Rains has been a head coach for 27 years at seven different Kentucky high schools. Rains was hired by Chappell as part of the Great Crossing staff.

In a release, the Scott Co. school system said Chappell had difficulty selling his home in Corbin. Chappell coached at Whitley Co. last season before being hired as Great Crossing’s first football coach.

Rains has won a state championship, finished as state runner-up, been to a couple semi-state title games and won five regional championships.

Great Crossing plays its first-ever football game on Aug. 23 against Scott Co.

