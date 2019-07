Former Kentucky Wildcat Rajon Rondo has reportedly agreed to sign a two-year deal to return to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Rondo will make $2.6 million his first year and holds a player option for the second year. He spent last season with the Lakers and averaged 9.2 points and eight assists in 46 games.

The veteran point guard missed 36 games last season and is set to enter his 14th NBA season.